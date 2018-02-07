

CTV Kitchener





Classes were disrupted at an elementary school in Cambridge Wednesday due to a gas leak.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said parents with kids at Clemens Mill Public School on Saginaw Parkway should pick their children up “as soon as possible.”

According to the school board, students in rooms affected by the leak were being moved elsewhere.

School board officials said they were working with Union Gas to monitor gas levels inside the school.

After-school care and an evening school council meeting were cancelled. The school was expected to reopen on Thursday.