Gas leak closes Cambridge elementary school
Workers deal with a gas leak at Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Emma Ens / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 2:57PM EST
Classes were disrupted at an elementary school in Cambridge Wednesday due to a gas leak.
The Waterloo Region District School Board said parents with kids at Clemens Mill Public School on Saginaw Parkway should pick their children up “as soon as possible.”
According to the school board, students in rooms affected by the leak were being moved elsewhere.
School board officials said they were working with Union Gas to monitor gas levels inside the school.
After-school care and an evening school council meeting were cancelled. The school was expected to reopen on Thursday.