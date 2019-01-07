Featured
Gas bar robbed at gunpoint, police say
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 7:09AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 11:30AM EST
Police are investigating a robbery in Kitchener on Sunday night.
Officials say they received a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Victoria Street North just after 7 p.m.
Two malesreportedly entered the store with a gun and demanded cash.
They then fled in a black sedan, which was last seen travelling north on Victoria Street North.
No one was injured.