BRESLAU -- The start of gardening season looks quite a bit different in Ontario this year.

Breslau’s Belgian Nursery as well as Grobe’s Nursery and Garden Centre have both been shifting to curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government has eased restrictions to their emergency order beginning May 4. Garden Centres are included on Ontario’s list of non-essential businesses that can reopen in some capacity.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Finance says the emergency order allows non-essential business to continue operating remotely, through online order, and by delivery.

“Up until Friday it has been quite vague on whether we are allowed to open or not,” said Rosemary Van Roose, owner of Belgian Nursery. “The previous announcements said that greenhouses and garden centres who grow crops are allowed to keep working.

“We launched the curbside pickup a few weeks ago actually.”

Belgian Nursery put up an online catalogue after the province declared a state of emergency. Customers can browse through thousands of items through the site and pick them up outside the shop.

The owner of Grobe’s Nursery and Garden Centre says curbside pickup isn’t working for them.

“The overwhelming number of consumers will not accept a perishable item being selected without seeing it and paying for it in advance of pickup,” said owner Perry Grobe. “Some may, but most will not and there are not enough revenue dollars generated to make the model sustainable.”

Grobe adds the consumers like to look over their products as if in a grocery store.

“The reason some of the big stores were able to open up: they have pharmacies and food in it, they had other items in there,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a Monday afternoon press conference. “Do I agree it’s unfair? Yeah, I agree.”

Ford hinted that changes will be coming for the garden centre and nursery industry.

“If places like us are not able to sell and generate revenue in the next four weeks, we aren’t going to be here,” said Grobe.

Other businesses allowed to reopen include self-serve car washes, some construction projects and car dealerships by appointment. Marinas and golf courses are allowed to prepare for their season but can't open just yet.