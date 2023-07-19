Garbage truck forced to dump load on Kitchener street due to fire

Residents on Strange Street saw and smelled something rather strange Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a garbage truck stopped on the Kitchener street with smoke coming out of its bin.

The truck driver then dumped its load onto the street due to a fire.

A video posted on a public Reddit page shows firefighters spraying a smoking pile of garbage on Strange Street in Kitchener on July 18, 2023. (r/Kitchener/Reddit)

“We got up this morning and we could smell something,” said Kevin Buting, who lives on Strange Street. “We looked out the top windows and the garbage truck was sitting right in front of our place and the garbage in behind was on fire.

“The firetrucks arrived and I never felt any danger.”

Kitchener Fire were able to get to the scene and put it out quickly, but there has been no word yet on what caused the spark.