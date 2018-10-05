

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in Kitchener Friday morning.

It happened on Limerick Drive around 8:30 a.m.

About 20 firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the fire in around 40 minutes.

“There aren’t any hydrants in this area, so to get water to the fire was a big of a challenge,” said Blake Moggy, assistant platoon chief with the Kitchener Fire Department.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

Damage is believed to be in the six figures, with the garage and a vehicle completely destroyed.

Fire crews were still working on hot spots into the afternoon.

No cause was determined, but it officials said they believed it started in the back of the property.