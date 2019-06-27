Featured
Garage fire under investigation in Kitchener
A fire at a home on Woodpoppy Crescent in Kitchener is under investigation.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:16PM EDT
A garage fire in Kitchener is under investigation after flames broke out Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say it happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Woodpoppy Crescent.
They say one person was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.
A damage estimate has not been released and fire officials say they are still looking into the cause.