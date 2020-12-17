Advertisement
Garage fire on Deer Ridge Crescent causes extensive damage
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:21PM EST
Crews respond to a fire on Deer Ridge Crescent
KITCHENER -- A fire in a garage on Deer Ridge Crescent caused extensive damage on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the fire in Kitchener at around 10:40 a.m. The person in the home at the time wasn't injured, officials say.
The home suffered extensive damage in the fire.
The cause hasn't been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing.