

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A garage fire that spread to a home in Kitchener on the weekend caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials say the residents of the house on Frederick Street were smoking in the garage just before the fire.

One of them returned to the garage a few minutes later and saw flames, prompting them to call 911.

A combination of gasoline, propane and kerosene in the garage accelerated the fire, which threw off black plumes of smoke.

At one point, two firefighters using a hose on the flames were completely enveloped by smoke.

"All residents were out, no one was injured and damage was just contained to mainly the garage and a little bit into the house," says Assistant Platoon Chief Jeff Noble.

In total, four stations and about 25 firefighters responded to the call.

Noble says that high number was because of the number of tasks required, including cutting a hole in the roof to let smoke escape.

The residents will be displaced until the insurance company can assess and repair the damage.

It's not known how long that is expected to take.