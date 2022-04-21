Garage fire in Elmira causes road closures

A fire at a garage in Elmira kept emergency crews busy Wednesday night.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for an incident on Charles Street.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard what sounded like explosions and also saw black smoke.

Regional police closed part of Charles while crews worked to put out the fire.

Most emergency responders had cleared the scene by 10 p.m.

The extent of the damage and source of the fire are still not clear.