Garage catches fire in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:21PM EDT
Officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a garage in a Cambridge neighborhood.
Police said they were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on Queenston Road.
They said the fire began near a detached garage that then also caught fire.
Officials said no one was injured and the fire is not suspicious in nature.
There is no word on how much damage repairs will cost.