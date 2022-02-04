Garage bursts into flames in Princeton, Ont.

PRINCETON -

Provincial police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a structure fire in Princeton, Ont., just east of Woodstock.

Fire crews were called to a property near Victoria Street and Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

All four Blanford-Blenheim Township stations were on scene, which included around 30 firefighters. Officials say the garage burst into flames and was completely engulfed when they arrived.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel