KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Rangers are offering up game-worn jerseys online to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada.

The team had to change up its traditional Labour Day Fan Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bidding opened at noon on Tuesday and will accept bids until Sept. 19.

Our third jersey auction in collaboration with @RangersReachWR is now LIVE‼️



Place your bids for a chance to win a game-worn jersey and support @MakeAWishCA.



�� https://t.co/xhAKy3OZ5y#RTown #Kitchener #OHL pic.twitter.com/mbktcGThvd — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) September 8, 2020

"It's one unique that the hockey club does," executive director of Rangers Reach Craig Campbell said. "Game-worn jerseys are never offered for sale in our store, or in any shape or form. What they've done traditionally, it's by raffle at the rink or through the auction process."

The team has raised more than $200,000 to date for Make-A-Wish, which was formerly the Children's Wish Foundation.