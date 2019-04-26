

CTV Kitchener





The success of a "Jeopardy!" contestant is great news for a Guelph man who’s a super fan of the show.

Andy Saunders runs a fan website for the popular TV show and, with one of its contestants making headlines, his site is getting worldwide attention.

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, has a 16-game winning streak and is breaking the bank. Saunders says Holzhauer has studied how to play the game “almost as perfectly as possible.”

“That includes making really large wagers on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy,” Saunders explains.

Saunders runs the website TheJeopardyFan.com, a fan website that reports news and nightly recaps of the 35-year-old gameshow.

It’s "Jeopardy!’s" most popular show-recap site—Saunders says he was getting around 1.3 million page views each month, but that was before Holzhauer gained notoriety.

“The traffic on that site has tripled since James has started his run,” Saunders says.

The contestant has averaged over $76,000 per game, with total winnings already halfway to Ken Jennings’ all-time record of $2.52 million in 2004.

Saunders says the man’s strategy is betting on big numbers early, looking for the important Daily Doubles, but that involves some risk.

“The bigger the wagers, the more chance there is of him being wrong and losing a lot of money,” Saunders says.

Inevitably Holzhauer’s streak will end. When it does, fans can read about it on the site.