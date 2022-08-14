Galt View Restaurant closing its doors after more than 60 years of service
One of Cambridge's longest standing restaurants will be closing its doors later in August.
Galt View Restaurant has been serving customers for more than 60 years, but will be saying its final goodbyes on Aug. 21.
Wendy Livingstone has been working at the establishment for the past seven years and says anyone who walks in is treated like family.
"We know who you are," said Livingstone. "We know what you're going to eat, what you like, what your favourite things are. It's the personal touch that we can add."
The iconic restaurant has become well-known in the Cambridge community for its all-day breakfast and ginger chicken.
"It's always known as a place to get a good plate of food," said long-time customer Travis Bowman. "Good breakfast food, good brunch food.
"We came here for brunch before I was planning to propose. I had the ring in my pocket."
Jamie Houghtling purchased the restaurant in 2015, but says the building has been sold to a developer that he's unable to extend his lease from.
"From what I know it's going to be a condo at one point, or townhomes," said Houghtling. "It's going to be sad to see it close. I'm going to miss all the staff here, the great friendships, the great people in the community."
Galt View will be open Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 21.
"We're really going to miss everybody," said Livingstone.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
American actor Anne Heche will be taken of life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.
Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds
FBI testing of the gun used in the fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' found that the weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the gun was cocked, according to a newly released forensics report.
Republicans demand to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home
Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the underlying justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Warming climate could see a future California flood become the world's costliest disaster, study suggests
A new study is offering a dire prediction for the U.S. state of California, where scientists say catastrophic flooding could become twice as likely in the future due to the effects of climate change.
Antarctica ice melt is accelerating, and research says an overlooked coastal current is to blame
A new study suggests that Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting faster than previously believed, which is causing sea levels to rise at a more rapid pace and accelerating the dangers of climate change.
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt's capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 15 children.
Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds
Authorities in Norway said Sunday they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.
Arizona parents arrested trying to get in locked-down school
Police arrested three Arizona parents, shocking two of them with stun guns, as they tried to force their way into a school that police locked down Friday after an armed man was seen trying to get on campus, authorities said.
'Fanaticism is a danger to free expression everywhere': Ignatieff on Rushdie attack
After Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked during a writing conference in western New York on Friday, current and former Canadian politicians are weighing in on what such attacks mean for freedom of expression and thought.
London
-
Person dies while operating tobacco harvester at Norfolk County farm
The driver of a tobacco harvester has died following an incident involving the machine on a Norfolk County farm.
-
London, Hamilton police searching for wanted fugitive
Multiple police agencies – including the London Police Service -- are looking for a fugitive with ties to London and the GTA who is wanted on multiple alleged weapons charges.
-
Missing nine-year-old boy found safe: London police
London police are reporting the safe return of a previously missing nine-year-old boy late Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Essex Powerlines too slow notifying residents of six-hour outage, says LaSalle man
A LaSalle, Ont., resident says he’s not happy with how long it took for Essex Powerlines to provide details on a recent outage that left nearly 1,000 properties in LaSalle without power.
-
A Windsorites' challenge: 'Wouldn't it be fun to ride 1,600 kilometers and go somewhere?'
Martin O’Gorman has cycled his way to Quebec to raise money for cancer research at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital.
-
New tax credits being introduced in Ontario. Check to see if you're eligible
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits that could provide hundreds of dollars per year to residents.
Barrie
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
9-year-old Everett Freeman went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
-
Man dies from drowning at Wasaga Beach
A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, according to provincial police.
-
Visitor of Beaver Creek Correctional facility arrested
A 27-year-old has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an incident at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
-
Sudburians gather to celebrate Pakistani independence
It was a sea of people wearing green and white at the James Jerome Sports Complex Sunday morning as Sudburians gathered to mark Pakistan Independence Day. This is the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.
-
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family struggles to access lifesaving drugs for daughter with rare form of epilepsy
Zara Wathra, 4, of Ottawa suffers from a rare and serious form of epilepsy, which could send her into a fatal seizure at any moment.
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
A five-kilometre section of the Queensway is expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute, after the busy highway was closed over the weekend for construction.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
Toronto
-
This is how much the average rent in Ontario rose in July
The cost of renting a home in Ontario rose more than almost every other province in Canada last month, according to a new national analysis of online listings.
-
CNE assures safety is a 'top priority' after concerns raised ahead of opening
As the CNE readies to open this Friday, one Toronto MPP is expressing concerns about safety possibly being compromised at the 18-day fair due to ride and equipment inspectors being on strike.
-
'A dangerous sign:' More than a dozen school trustee and council candidates could be elected by default
Candidates in more than a dozen councillor and school trustee races in Toronto could be formally elected in a week’s time, unless some last-minute challengers step forward.
Montreal
-
Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law
Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French.
-
Quebec Conservative platform heavy on tax cuts, healthcare -- but leaves several issues out
Voters interested in the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) may be disappointed by its platform, announced Sunday in Drummondville, as it is silent on many issues and vague on many others.
-
Quebec mothers demand climate justice at premier's Montreal office for 20th week
For the twentieth consecutive Sunday, members of the Mothers Step In (Mères au front) collective will gather outside Premier Francois Legault's Montreal office to demand that the government "respond to climate justice."
Atlantic
-
‘I have to fight for myself’: Quadraplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Concerns about stigmatizing queer communities grow as Monkeypox comes to N.B.
Locally, LGBTQ+ people fear the messaging is coming across as targeting the queer community, similar to former HIV/AIDS messaging.
-
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police looking for suspects after two injured in unrelated Saturday morning incidents
Winnipeg Police are investigating a pair of unrelated incidents that took place early Saturday morning.
-
New mural celebrates St. James 100th anniversary
Visitors to St. James will now be greeted by a new mural celebrating the neighbourhood's 100th anniversary that was unveiled Sunday.
Calgary
-
'Surprised that no one died': Truck crashes into Calgary restaurant
Several people were hurt, but Calgary police say an incident where a truck drove through a restaurant window will not lead to charges being laid.
-
Early morning fire rips through northwest Calgary building
Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a vacant building in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
Edmonton
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
-
3-vehicle fatal crash east of Edmonton under investigation
Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle, pickup truck, and car east of Edmonton in Strathcona County.
-
Whitecourt's Rotary Park closed for missing child swimmer search
Police are asking Whitecourt residents to avoid Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark as crews search for a missing child swimmer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. girl takes the lead in Netflix animated series featuring South Asian family
A B.C. girl is making her voice acting debut in a new animated Netflix series, saying she's excited that they chose her to bring the spunky, South Asian lead to life.
-
89-year-old assaulted in Chinatown: Vancouver police
A woman has been charged with assault after an 89-year-old man was knocked to the ground in Vancouver's Chinatown, police say.
-
'It's just horrific': Mother of Chilliwack murder victim hoping to raise awareness, support
Weeks after her daughter was viciously killed, Jana Jorgenson is hoping to raise awareness for women facing abuse.