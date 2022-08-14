Galt View Restaurant closing its doors after more than 60 years of service

One of Cambridge's longest standing restaurants will be closing its doors later in August.

Galt View Restaurant has been serving customers for more than 60 years, but will be saying its final goodbyes on Aug. 21.

Wendy Livingstone has been working at the establishment for the past seven years and says anyone who walks in is treated like family.

"We know who you are," said Livingstone. "We know what you're going to eat, what you like, what your favourite things are. It's the personal touch that we can add."

The iconic restaurant has become well-known in the Cambridge community for its all-day breakfast and ginger chicken.

"It's always known as a place to get a good plate of food," said long-time customer Travis Bowman. "Good breakfast food, good brunch food.

"We came here for brunch before I was planning to propose. I had the ring in my pocket."

Jamie Houghtling purchased the restaurant in 2015, but says the building has been sold to a developer that he's unable to extend his lease from.

"From what I know it's going to be a condo at one point, or townhomes," said Houghtling. "It's going to be sad to see it close. I'm going to miss all the staff here, the great friendships, the great people in the community."

Galt View will be open Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 21.

"We're really going to miss everybody," said Livingstone.