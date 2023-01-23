Galt business dressed as New York bakery for movie shoot

Part of downtown Cambridge has been transformed to look like New York as a made-for-TV movie shoot is underway in Galt.

On Monday, crews from Champlain Media East Inc. were on Main Street to film scenes of Christmas Casanova.

Film crews in Cambridge film Christmas Casanova in January 2023. (Dan Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

The film crew was seen setting up both outside and inside Sugar Daddies Bakery on Main Street.

Crews started setting up Sunday night and are only expected to be in the area for one day. Filming is expected to go into the night and wrap up by 9 p.m.

The film stars Elise Hanneman, Daniyal Khan and Tanya Schultz.

The movie is directed by Will Bowes.