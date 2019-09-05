Featured
G2 driver charged with going over twice the speed limit
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:33AM EDT
A 22-year-old man from Guelph has been charged after he was reportedly going 105 km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Guelph Police were conducting speed enforcement on Victoria Road North between Eastview Road and Casino Avenue around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
They say they clocked a Tesla going over twice the speed limit.
A G2 licence driver has been charged with stunt driving for excessive speed in relation to the incident.
He has received a seven day license suspension. The vehicle has been impounded for a week.