The city of Guelph has released its draft version its leash-free policy ahead of a council meeting planned for next month.

The policy outlines the framework for dog parks within city limits and will help guide staff when selecting locations and developing rules.

The results of a study have also been released that outline current leash-free areas and proposed future sites.

Residents who wish to be a part of the discussion can register as a delegate ahead of the June 24 council meeting.