Future doctors find out why Cambridge is the right place to practice

First and second year medical students are visiting Cambridge this week, part of a program aimed at bringing more doctors into the community.



ROMP week stands for Rural Ontario Medical Program, which introduces students to not just rural areas but also their medical communities.



Donna Gravelle, a physician recruiter for Doctors4Cambridge, says it’s about showing students the other communities they can one day practice in “to show them a comparison to the big city.”



The week’s events include a scavenger hunt, eating at local restaurants, canoeing, shadowing family physicians and following specialists at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.



So far, Cambridge is winning over Hala Mahdi, currently a medical student at the University of Ottawa.



“It’s a very friendly town and we’ve been thoroughly charmed by it so far,” she says.



Mahdi is particularly impressed by the area’s focus on family health teams and community health centres.



She says these kinds of operations can help combat the burnout many family doctors are facing as they’re an alternative to the traditional fee-for-service model where doctors get paid based on how many patients they see.



“I think Cambridge actually is a really good example of how things can be and how good it can be [for] a family doctor, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be exhausting and super stressful,” Mahdi explains.



The week’s activities are also impressing Rohit Vompalli, who is from Waterloo and also currently attends the University of Ottawa.



“It’s a really good experience for us because now we know what we could be missing out on.”



Of particular interest to him is the additional skills physicians in more rural areas require, given their distance from bigger hospitals. He says it aligns with his career aspirations.



“I want to see patients for long periods of time, watch them get older and see how my interventions help them in their lifestyle, but [I] also want more hands-on, where I can do different procedures and minor surgeries and stuff, and that’s exactly what they do over here.”



The recruitment program is still needed even though it’s been running for about 25 years.



“We definitely need lots of future doctors here, not just family medicine but also specialists,” Dr. Yu Chen Zhang, a family doctor who works at Langs Community Health Centre, explains.



Dr. Zhang, who began practicing in Cambridge in 2021, says the area is a great place to work, as it’s close to Toronto, but doesn’t come with big city hassles like long commutes in traffic.



Gravelle says Cambridge does face stiff competition when it comes to recruiting more doctors.



“There’s not as many going into family medicine, particularly, so we have to make our city stand out and show them why they want to practice and live here.”