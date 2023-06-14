Funnel clouds could develop over Waterloo region and Wellington County today
A weather advisory is in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County with Environment Canada warning there’s a risk of funnel clouds Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Funnel clouds can develop when clouds rapidly grow or during weak thunderstorms. Environment Canada says they're normally not a danger near the ground, but can intensify and become a weak landspout tornados.
The new weather advisory comes a day after two possible tornados were reported in southwestern Ontario – one near Woodstock and the other south of London in the Talbotville area.
“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous,” Environment Canada says, noting the weather phenomena is strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.
Funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning, the weather agency says. If they develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.
“Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously,” Environment Canada says.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening in the are shown in grey. (Environment Canada)
Other areas under the weather advisory include Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand, Halton, Peel, Toronto, Hamilton, St. Catharines and Brant.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
