

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Information for the visitation and funeral of Cambridge councillor Frank Monteiro has been released.

Visitations at Cambridge City Hall are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Thursday as well as 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Cambridge on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Waterloo Regional Police officer of 35 years and three-term Cambridge councillor passed away Tuesday morning.