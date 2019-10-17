Featured
Funeral, visitation details for Cambridge councillor Frank Monteiro
Frank Monteiro seen in this photo from the City of Cambridge website.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:59AM EDT
CAMBRIDGE - Information for the visitation and funeral of Cambridge councillor Frank Monteiro has been released.
Visitations at Cambridge City Hall are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Thursday as well as 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Cambridge on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Waterloo Regional Police officer of 35 years and three-term Cambridge councillor passed away Tuesday morning.