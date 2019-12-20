KITCHENER -- Students at Chicopee Hills Public School won the right to throw pies at their teachers after reaching a record-breaking goal.

This year, the school raised over $10,000 for the Rotary Club Turkey Drive, surpassing their goal of $7,000.

That nearly doubled their amount raised last year.

"It makes me really happy to help people less fortunate than me and people at my school," one student says.

It's part of the school's giving week, which also saw students and staff collecting school supplies, clothing donations and non-perishable food items.

Those goods will be given to charities around the region.

The Mennonite Central Committee, Monica's Place, Out in the Cold and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region will all benefit from the school's efforts.