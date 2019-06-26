

CTV Kitchener





The man who organized a fundraiser for Abigayle Lobsinger is thanking the community for their support.

The event, for the six-year-old girl who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, was held in at Maxwell’s in Waterloo.

It featured music, dancing, a barbecue and prizes which were donated by the community.

The fundraiser brought in approximately $8,000.

Organizer Ed Ringwald says it was a “special day full of so much love by all.”

He says he’ll be presenting the donation to the Lobsinger family this week.

Ringwald decided to organize the event after watching CTV Kitchener's coverage.

“When I saw the story, it broke my heart. No child should ever have to go through cancer.”

Abigayle’s family had been paying for the girl’s treatment out of pocket due to changes made to OHIP+.

After the Lobsingers talked to CTV Kitchener about their situation, the local health integration network said they would provide coverage for her supplements.