Breathing is an important part of yoga, but on Saturday, it had special meaning for one Cambridge class.

Money raised by Breathe Into Motion will be donated to an 18-year-old Brampton girl with cerebral palsy.

Megan Masse’s lung recently collapsed and she’s dependent on a breathing machine.

“She’s had pneumonia a number of times and that’s caused scarring in her lungs,” says her aunt Elizabeth Romero.

The teen has seizures and is non-verbal.

“We’re still able to fully communicate with her through her smiles and her eyes and her communication device.”

Her family is renting a machine but they hope Meghan will soon get her own.

“There’s a couple different ones we’re looking at, one is about $3,500,” says Romero.

Breathe Into Motion, the Cambridge studio where Romaro is a member, donated proceeds from Saturday’s class to help the family reach their goal.

“A feeling stirred in me when she described what the family was going through,” says owner Mike Chapman. “I think about my three daughters and I think about what I would be going through if I was in that situation.”

Romero says she’s grateful for the support.

“I couldn’t help but think of all my struggles and how Mike’s helping me through it.”

The family has already raised more than $2,000.

They’re also hoping to buy a travel machine so Megan is able to get out more.