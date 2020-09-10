The cities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge have had their regular parking enforcement resume.

The tri-cities either altered or removed their street parking times, overnight parking restrictions, and general enforcement in mid-March for community support during the pandemic.

Kitchener’s three hour parking bylaw was reinstated on Tuesday.

Also this Tuesday, Cambridge enforcement on paid and unpaid parking started again.

Waterloo city officials say their enforcement will resume next Tuesday, Sept. 15, and that parking time limits are now being enforced in the uptown area.