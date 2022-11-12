Full month of activities returning for Cambridge Winterfest

The City of Cambridge is bringing Winterfest back with a full line-up of activities starting later this month.

The holiday festivities begin on Nov. 25 and run through December.

“We are excited to bring this well-loved festival back to Cambridge and celebrate together in-person, really for the first time in its full scale since 2019,” said Hardy Bromberg, deputy city manager of community development in a news release “The fact that we are now in our 19th year is a testament to its success.”

Phil Kline's Unsilent Night kicks off the holiday festival on Nov. 25 at 6:45 p.m. with opening remarks at City Hall Civic Square, followed by a countdown to begin a walk through the downtown core at 7 p.m.

The event is described as a “modern twist on caroling” that is held in more than 30 cities around the world.

On November 30, the CP Holiday Train will roll into Cambridge at the Old Galt train station.

According to the schedule posted by CP, the train will arrive at 4 p.m. and holiday performers will hold a show from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill are set to perform in Cambridge.

In December, the interactive Winter Ice and Lights will light up Central Park in Preston for the month.

“In Hespeler, Music and Lights in the Village will be held December 2, and in Galt, the Cambridge Christmas Market will run December 10 and 11 at the David Durward Centre and Cambridge Centre for the Arts. Wander the market and its more than 50 local artisans and vendors and enjoy live music and food trucks in Civic Square,” the city said in a news release.

The full list of Winterfest events can be found online by clicking here.