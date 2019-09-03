

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





A fuel truck rolled over around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday in Breslau.

Police say the driver was not injured, but a small amount of fuel leaked in the area.

"We are still having to deal with what was spilled, but we have been able to contain the amount of fuel that's left on the truck," said WRPS Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger.

The single-vehicle crash closed down Menno Street at Fountain Street North for hours.

Crews are working to get the truck back upright safely without spilling any more fuel.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 36-year-old London man was charged with careless driving.

No injuries were reported.