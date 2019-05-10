

CTV Kitchener





It could be a chilly night across southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for areas between Sarnia and Barrie.

That includes Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brantford, Woodstock, Stratford, Listowel, and Goderich.

The agency says frost is likely to develop overnight and into early Saturday morning.

The wintery weather could damage some crops and homeowners are advised to cover up vulnerable plants.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday should reach the low teens, but on the bright side, we're expecting to get plenty of sun.