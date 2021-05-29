KITCHENER -- Overnight frost is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Saturday night and into Sunday and say the frost may damage certain crops.

Residents are advised to cover up plants, especially in frost-prone areas, and take preventative measures against sensitive plants and trees.

The advisory is in effect for a number of Ontario regions, including Dufferin-Innisfil, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.