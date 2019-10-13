

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Waterloo-Wellington area.

This includes places like Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, Mount Forest and Erin.

Temperatures are expected to fall near the freezing mark overnight.

The department is advising people to protect frost-sensitive plants.

They also caution that frost can damage crops.