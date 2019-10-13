Featured
Frost advisory issued for Waterloo-Wellington area
Frost is seen on the ground in Ingersoll, Ont., in this photo from November 2012. (Betty Price / MyNews)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 5:05PM EDT
KITCHENER - Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Waterloo-Wellington area.
This includes places like Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, Mount Forest and Erin.
Temperatures are expected to fall near the freezing mark overnight.
The department is advising people to protect frost-sensitive plants.
They also caution that frost can damage crops.