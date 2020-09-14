KITCHENER -- Environment Canada issued a number of frost advisories for parts of Southern Ontario on Monday.

The affected areas include Wellington County and Southern Grey County, where temperatures are expected to dip near or below the freezing mark.

Waterloo Region is not under a frost advisory but, with a forecasted low of two degrees Celsius, there is still a risk of frost.

Did you notice a haze in the sky on Monday?

If you looked to the sky on Monday and noticed a haze filling the air, you weren't imagining it.

Wildfire smoke from the western United States has travelled to the lower Great Lakes and could prevent the sun from shining through until it clears.

You can track the wildfire smoke on FireSmoke.ca.

As for the conditions during the week ahead, temperatures are expected to climb into the low- to mid-20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected to continue until a slight chance of showers on Wednesday night, especially for areas closer to Georgian Bay.

Cooler temperatures return for the final weekend of the summer, with lows in the single digits.