STRATFORD -- The City of Stratford and Perth County are looking from within to help supply front line workers with personal protective equipment.

In a joint statement Wednesday the municipalities asked for any businesses or organizations with available PPE to consider making a donation.

They say equipment is needed to help protect the people working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most needed equipment is:

N95 masks model number 3M18710, 3M9210 or 3MVFlex or other N95 masks that may be used after assessment.

Nitrile gloves

Disposable Impermeable gowns

General surgical masks

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant

According to Stratford’s Mayor many of the rural communities in Perth and Huron County, as well as in North Wellington and some of Oxford County.

“Stratford is surrounded by a lot of rural communities,they looked to the Huron Perth Health Care Alliance and to Stratford General Hospital in particular to supply them,” Said Dan Mathieson, Mayor of Stratford.

He says in smaller communities, keeping all healthcares works healthy, and able to provide care, is crucial.

“We don’t have a lot of bench strength in small communities, we rely very heavily on our family doctors our doctors in the hospitals are nurses and EMS, we don’t have hundreds of people to call on for that, we have smaller hospitals, we have great employees, but we need to supply them like they were at any other hospital in this country,” said Mathieson.

Anyone who can help is asked to email mcrawley@perthcounty.ca or call Perth County Paramedics at 519-271-0531 ext.514