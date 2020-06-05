STRATFORD -- High heat and humidity continued Friday with humidex values in the low to mid 30s, but a fresher air mass is on the way.

A cold front tracking south will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, but also brings the risk of thunderstorm activity.

Winds will pickup late-day Friday ahead of the front. Isolated storms could produce hail and heavy rain.

Overnight conditions clear in Southwestern Ontario setting up a sunny and near-to-slightly-below seasonal weekend.

A seasonal average for Waterloo Region is about 22 with a low of 11 for this time of year.

The cool down may be brief though. Temperatures will start to climb early next week with values near 30 once again by Tuesday.

We can also expect a stretch of sunshine, details here in the long range forecast.