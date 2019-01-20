

The extreme cold is sticking around for another day.

On Monday the temperature in Waterloo Region could reach -21C but it will feel like -34C.

During the overnight the temperature will drop to -20C.

This is the third day in a row Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for all of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Listowel and surrounding areas will continue to experience bitterly cold temperatures through to Monday.

We'll get a bit of relief after a milder air mass moves in on Tuesday.

Anyone heading outdoors is reminded to cover up as exposed skin can develop frostbite in only a few minutes.

Plows are also continuing to make their way along city streets.

Cambridge's parking ban on city streets continues until midnight Sunday.