Friends from Centre Wellington launch new tossing game 'Waddies'
A tossing game that started as a family tradition is becoming a new business venture for a group of friends from Centre Wellington.
“Waddies is what we believe is the ultimate tossing game,” said Andy Speers, Waddies creator. “It is a 15 inch by 15-inch board with a backboard on it and hole in the middle. The goal is to put our Waddies, our rubber pucks, right into the middle of that hole.”
Speers and a close group of friends from high school have played the game for decades.
He says Waddies has a long-standing history within his family.
“This game was developed a long time ago in the local legions and my grandfather, who is a legion member, actually passed it onto me back when I was in grade nine,” he said. “I’m now in my forties so we have been playing for a long time.”
It was during the challenges of the pandemic that the idea of marketing and producing the game came to mind.
”Covid started and we looked at it as a way to stay connected as friends,” said Speers.
While Speers says sales are mostly local, they’re also shipping to a few buyers outside of Canada.
“To date, we have sold 350 sets and we just started in June,” he said.
Toben Racicot, a University of Waterloo Ph.D. candidate, says the game market remains challenging to stand out in.
“‘It will be less common nowadays than the staples like Trivial Pursuit, Monopoly and Scrabble, these kind of tried and true games, it will probably be a lot more difficult to stand out like they do,” Racicot said.
Racicot, who studies games and entertainment, says that’s because of the changing industry.
“It’s more difficult to stand out because there are so many more creators and more opportunities to show new games,” he said.
But Speers says no one in his group of friends got into the business to make a lot of money.
“It was more to stay connected and do something fun as a group,” said Speers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday in B.C.'s deadliest day since February
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
London
-
Lost medals come home to Southwestern Ontario
The medals of a distinguished military doctor who served in two conflicts, thirty years apart, have been tracked and returned to Southwestern Ontario.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campus
Just days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuries
The Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
Windsor
-
9/11 terror attacks act as catalyst for legacy infrastructure projects in Windsor
As the world remembers the terror and hysteria in the aftermath of 9/11, it’s impossible to ignore the changes that occurred in society as a result — especially in border cities like Windsor.
-
Windsor West candidates tout plans for auto industry
Windsor West candidates in the federal election went head-to-head again Friday, this time over their respective party’s plans for the auto industry.
-
'She’s not done fighting': Local Paralympian in critical condition
Danielle Campo-McLeod, 36, a two-time Paralympic athlete, is on life-support in Windsor Regional Hospital because of complications from childbirth.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County man's body found with hands and feet bound
Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death of a 60-year-old man who was found outside a large rural property on Wednesday.
-
Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay
Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staff
One day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say
Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road that left two people injured.
-
MRI at North Bay's hospital closed until mid-November
People in the North Bay area who urgently need an MRI will have to travel out of town until November.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ottawa police investigating discovery of human remains at recycling plant
Ottawa police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city’s southeast end.
-
Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months
A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 since early July.
-
Senators expect capacity crowds to be allowed to start NHL season
The Ottawa Senators say they expect to be able to host capacity crowds when the NHL regular season starts next month.
Toronto
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
-
Ontario man beat 3 neighbours with metal pole over noise complaint, police say
An Ontario man faces a raft of criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a number of his neighbours with a metal pole after what began as a dispute over a noise complaint.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
-
Quebec kids' hospitals packed, not with COVID-19 but 'unprecedented' surge in other viruses
Quebec children's hospitals are packed, but it's not with COVID-19 cases -- there's been an unprecedented explosion of wintertime viruses appearing in the summer among kids. The province is creating special pediatric clinics to help with the overflow.
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Atlantic
-
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Winnipeg
-
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
-
Widow of Winnipeg man killed in 2019 plane crash sues charter service, aircraft manufacturer
The widow of a Winnipeg man who was among those killed in a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids in 2019 is suing the charter service, maintenance company and manufacturer of the aircraft.
Calgary
-
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
-
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
-
Calgary Distress Centre introduces text support as suicide-related calls spike
Need help? Now you can text the Calgary Distress Centre instead of calling.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
-
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
Alberta to assess current COVID-19 health measures before considering new ones
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, accused of not doing enough to stop a COVID-19 surge swamping hospitals, says the government wants to see the effect of recent health restrictions before adding any new ones.
Vancouver
-
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday in B.C.'s deadliest day since February
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. border
Officials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
-
Money laundering inquiry hears BCLC bowed to pressure from casino brass on investigations
The former head of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations and Intelligence Division says a senior BCLC vice-president once told him it wasn’t his job to investigate suspicious transactions at casinos.