Friday night pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Pharmacies continue be targeted by thieves in Waterloo Region, with a location in Kitchener the latest to be subjected to a robbery.

On Friday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WPRS) reports officers responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road around 6:50 p.m.

According to WRPS, an employee saw three unknown males enter the business and attempted to steal narcotics, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the three made off with cash and left the store.

It’s the latest incident in a string of robberies targeting pharmacies in the area.

On Friday, police charged three Brampton residents in connection to two recent robberies in Waterloo Region.

No physical injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 x8255 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.