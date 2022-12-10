Friday night pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Pharmacies continue be targeted by thieves in Waterloo Region, with a location in Kitchener the latest to be subjected to a robbery.
On Friday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WPRS) reports officers responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road around 6:50 p.m.
According to WRPS, an employee saw three unknown males enter the business and attempted to steal narcotics, but were unsuccessful.
Police say the three made off with cash and left the store.
It’s the latest incident in a string of robberies targeting pharmacies in the area.
On Friday, police charged three Brampton residents in connection to two recent robberies in Waterloo Region.
No physical injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 x8255 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.
Holiday food traditions will be pricier for Canadians this year, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed' says Zelenskyy
Russian forces have 'destroyed' the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco seeks another upset against Portugal; England plays France later
The men’s World Cup quarter-final stage ends as tournament surprise Morocco takes on Portugal followed by England vs. France. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from Saturday's action.
Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday.
London
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser, multiple charges laid
Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen pickup truck into a police cruiser at a break and enter call.
-
Holiday food traditions will be pricier for Canadians this year, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
-
London police respond to reported hit-and-run Friday evening
A woman was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after a reported hit-and-run on Kipps Lane near Barker Street in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Section of Highway 3 closed for investigation: OPP
A section of Highway 3 in Kingsville has been closed for an investigation, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore
Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.
-
Holiday food traditions will be pricier for Canadians this year, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Barrie
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed
The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.
-
Santa helps Oro-Medonte firefighters spread holiday safety tips
While it may be his busiest time of year, Santa Claus spared a few minutes to help some local firefighters spread a critical message ahead of the holidays.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight Friday
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
First Nation to receive funding to help protect Hudson Bay lowlands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the COP-15 Biodiversity conference Wednesday that Ottawa will be giving $800 million to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.
Ottawa
-
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
-
Ottawa city council to vote on scrapping single-use plastics
A motion set to come before Ottawa city council on Wednesday would, if passed, require city facilities to stop buying single-use plastics, such as straws and stir sticks, immediately.
-
Cold and clear Saturday in Ottawa
It’s cold and crisp in Ottawa this Saturday, with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in early morning fire in Mississauga
Two people have died in an early morning fire in Peel Region.
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Highway 400 ramp to eastbound 401 blocked due to tractor-trailer rollover
The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 is blocked following a tractor-trailer roll over.
Montreal
-
COP15: Indigenous leaders calling for more involvement in conservation plans
Indigenous leaders from Canada, Brazil and Indonesia say their voices are not being heard by delegates and lawmakers at COP15. They’ve repeatedly spoken out since the conference began to say funding is not enough, and to demand a greater role in conservation efforts.
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) -- Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
-
Closing arguments made in trial for man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver
Closing arguments were made Friday in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of murdering a Duffy’s Taxi driver.
Calgary
-
Police descend on Calgary bank after man acting erratically threatens to get gun
'Given the nature of the call, the fact that there was the potential of a weapon involved and what I'll call 'hostages' inside the bank – even though they were self isolating – that initiated the tactical response,' police said.
-
Construction on Calgary Cancer Centre concludes, will accept patients in 2024
The Alberta government has handed the keys for the newly built Calgary Cancer Centre to the agency that delivers health care in the province.
-
Wranglers win fifth in a row, topping Gulls 3-0
The Calgary Wranglers continued their winning ways Friday night, shutting out the San Diego Gulls 3-0.
Edmonton
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
Abandoned home in north central Edmonton destroyed by fire
An abandoned home went up in flames Friday evening in north central Edmonton.
-
Bike lanes, transit upgrades approved in Edmonton budget change raising taxes another 1.3 per cent
City council approved a large basket of amendments Friday covering more bus rapid transit, a $100 million bike lane investment and Chinatown infrastructure improvements, which have increased the tax increase by another 1.3 per cent.
Vancouver
-
BCCDC says flu surge is stabilizing after 6 kids die, but surgeon is alarmed
A British Columbia pediatric cardiac surgeon is calling for more transparency and urgency from public officials after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth in the province this season.
-
Victoria police arrest 17 people in 3-day shoplifting enforcement blitz
Victoria police say 17 people were arrested, some of whom were already wanted on outstanding warrants, during a three-day shoplifting enforcement blitz earlier this month.
-
Vancouver tattoo artist fools millions with hot dog prank
A Vancouver tattoo artist's TikTok video of himself appearing to tattoo the words "hot dogs" on a customer's forehead has garnered nearly 10 million views and thousands of comments.