KITCHENER -- Several communities in Southern Ontario had light snow on the ground again on Thursday.

Although we saw quite a lot of sunshine in Waterloo Region, on-and-off flurries continued throughout the day, coming down heavily at times.

Fairly strong west winds over relatively warm waters, combined with cooler temperatures, made the perfect recipe for lake-effect snow, and those conditions have stuck around for the past couple of days.

As for Friday, a U.S. system is continuing its track toward the northeast, clipping Southwestern Ontario.

A sunny start to the day is expected in Waterloo Region, with increasing cloud cover ahead of the risk of a snow shower.

Communities closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will likely stay dry Friday with some sunshine, which will be a nice change from the past few days.

Areas to the extreme southwest, including Windsor and along the northern shores of Lake Erie, have a higher chance to receive periods of snow or wet snow during the day, where a couple of centimetres could fall.

This is the futurecast as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Sunshine returns Saturday with a few cloudy periods, and temperatures creep back up to the double digits, though they'll still be below seasonal.

Sunday showers are possible and temperatures in the long range stay on the cooler side.