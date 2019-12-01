KITCHENER -- A freezing rain warning is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada says several hours of freezing rain can be expected for Sunday.

They expect it to change to freezing drizzle or flurries in the afternoon.

Some areas are also expected to receive several millimeters of ice accretion, while others could get a few centimetres of ice pellets mixed with the snow and freezing rain.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h coupled with ice accretion on tree branches and power lines could cause power outages.

Environment Canada warns that roads and walkways could become slippery. Ice build-up may also lead to tree branches breaking.