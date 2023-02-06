Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Wellington County

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected in northern Wellington County starting early Tuesday morning.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m., the weather agency said untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots and walkways may become icy or slippery.

The alert says the freezing rain will end late on Tuesday morning.

“Freezing rain will move through the area Tuesday morning,” the weather agency said. “Temperatures are expected to slowly rise above the freezing mark by late Tuesday morning ending the threat of freezing rain. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”