Freezing rain warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect a mix of cold, wet, and windy conditions on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the area and says it will transition to regular rainfall by the afternoon as it warms up.

Hazards the agency says to look out for are light ice accretion, rainfall between 15-25 millimeters, and winds between 60-80 km/h.

The mixed conditions are expected to last from Thursday morning into the evening, with the strong winds expected in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain is more likely to happen over higher terrain.

The agency warns that isolated utility outages, flooding in areas of poor drainage, loose objects being tossed around, and tree branches breaking may also occur.

Every southern Ontario community has been issued a special weather statement, while Huron-Perth has also been issued a freezing rain warning.