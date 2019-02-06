

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Waterloo Region and surrounding area.

The government agency says freezing rain could last most of the day before changing over to freezing drizzle in the evening.

We are also expecting freezing drizzle into Thursday morning.

Commuters will have a difficult time on the roads most of the day.

As a result of the weather several school boards have cancelled school for the day including in Waterloo Region, Wellington and Dufferin County, and the Brantford area.