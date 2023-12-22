Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads

Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region as well as the entire area between Listowel, London, Brantford and Hamilton, northeast to Kingston, and as far east as Owen Sound.

The agency is warning of “patchy freezing rain.”

While southern Ontario won’t get a significant amount of precipitation, it may build up causing icy and slippery conditions.

Environment Canada says areas closer to Lake Ontario will get rain, as opposed to freezing rain, as temperatures will be above the freezing mark.