Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads
Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region as well as the entire area between Listowel, London, Brantford and Hamilton, northeast to Kingston, and as far east as Owen Sound.
The agency is warning of “patchy freezing rain.”
While southern Ontario won’t get a significant amount of precipitation, it may build up causing icy and slippery conditions.
Environment Canada says areas closer to Lake Ontario will get rain, as opposed to freezing rain, as temperatures will be above the freezing mark.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver has been from London charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
London library services slowly returning after cyberattack
Officials at the London Public Library said they are slowly recovering from a cyberattack.
-
London Basket Brigade delivers hampers to 200 families just in time for the holidays
It has been a busy week for the London Basket Brigade, collecting, sorting, and assembling 200 hampers for families across the city.
Windsor
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
-
CBSA seizes US$16,080 at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a large amount of money at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
-
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering
Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Simcoe County forecast includes freezing rain and record highs for the holidays
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, noting patchy freezing rain is possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Suspects in attempted theft in Orillia busted with homemade cardboard licence plates
Three men accused of trying to steal electronic devices from an Orillia business and fleeing in a vehicle with licence plates made out of cardboard face charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
Homicide investigation after victim, 98, dies in northern Ont. LTC home
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Chores dispute with mom lands Brockville, Ont. man in hot water
A mother-son dispute over household duties has led to a Brockville, Ont. man being arrested on charges of assault.
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
Toronto
-
Q and A with Mayor Chow: will Torontonians see a property tax hike next year?
Mayor Olivia Chow says she never imagined she would be leading the country's largest city a year ago. This time last December, John Tory had just begun his third term as mayor after being re-elected in the 2022 municipal election.
-
Toronto police brace for large demonstrations in Toronto this weekend
Ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day, Toronto police are expecting large demonstrations in the GTA, and have shared plans to be “visibly present” in the city following recent weekend protests at Toronto malls that they say became “unlawful.”
-
Doug Ford celebrates Christmas with gingerbread house video
Premier Doug Ford’s government has made building housing one of its priorities. Apparently, that even extends to the gingerbread kind.
Montreal
-
Draft proposal on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union
The FSE says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
CF Montreal feels the Messi effect as season ticket sales surge for May 11
Messi Day (May 11) will be the first time fans north of the border will get to see 36-year-old Lionel Messi when Inter Miami comes to town to play CF Montreal and the local MLS franchise is getting swamped with inquiries for tickets.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
From anger to generosity: N.B. man tells of lessons learned after his car is stolen
A New Brunswick musician whose vehicle was stolen and damaged has channelled his anger at the theft toward charitable giving.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash appealing his sentence
A Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month in a fatal impaired driving crash is now appealing his sentence.
-
Manitoba premier wants to turn derelict buildings into new social housing
The Manitoba government is looking at ways to turn derelict buildings into new housing.
Calgary
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
The Nutcracker welcomes Calgary's newest residents
It's a timeless holiday classic in Canada, but not everyone has had the chance to take in The Nutcracker ballet at the Jubilee Auditorium. Alberta Ballet changed that on Thursday night.
-
Woman arrested and charged after mail truck stolen from Olds, Alta.
A woman from Olds is facing a number of charges after police say she was caught stealing a mail truck right out from under the nose of a Canada Post employee.
Edmonton
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
-
Driver in 107 Avenue crash facing dangerous driving charge: police
A man was fleeing police when he crashed on 107 Avenue Friday morning, police say.
Vancouver
-
Target of gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., has died, police say
The man targeted in what authorities described as a gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., last week has died in hospital.
-
Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear case of B.C. babysitter in toddler's death
The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the case of a British Columbia woman whose conviction in the drowning death of a toddler was quashed earlier this year.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.