KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads

    Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region as well as the entire area between Listowel, London, Brantford and Hamilton, northeast to Kingston, and as far east as Owen Sound.

    The agency is warning of “patchy freezing rain.”

    While southern Ontario won’t get a significant amount of precipitation, it may build up causing icy and slippery conditions.

    Environment Canada says areas closer to Lake Ontario will get rain, as opposed to freezing rain, as temperatures will be above the freezing mark.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News