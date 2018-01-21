

CTV Kitchener





Parts of our coverage area will see freezing rain on Monday, although the worst of it is expected to miss Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada says the most significant freezing rain will be seen in an area stretching from the Bruce Peninsula and northern Grey County in the west through Barrie to Peterborough, Kingston and beyond.

Freezing rain is expected to start falling west-to-east in that area starting during the day on Monday and lasting into the evening. Forecasts call for several millimetres of ice accumulation before temperatures warm enough for the precipitation to become rain.

Drivers in those areas were being warned of likely icy roads Monday evening, as well as the possible for power outages.

South of that area, forecasts were calling for periods of freezing drizzle Monday morning and the potential for “patchy freezing rain” in the afternoon in an area including southern Grey County and northern Wellington County, stretching eastward into the Greater Toronto Area.

Temperatures would likely be warm enough in that section of Ontario for most precipitation to fall as rain, Environment Canada said.

Forecasts for Waterloo Region called for a second straight foggy morning on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 2 C and periods of rain. Rainy and slightly-above-freezing conditions were expected to continue Monday night and into Tuesday before temperatures plunged to -8 C Tuesday night.