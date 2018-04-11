Temperatures in Waterloo Region are expected to hit their highest level in months on Thursday – and Environment Canada is warning of a potential ice storm two days later.

With freezing rain and plenty of rain also in the forecast, the agency says, it’s shaping up to be a few days of wild weather.

Wednesday was expected to be the calm before the storm, so to speak, with a high of 5 C and occasional flurries or showers.

Freezing rain was expected to move into Waterloo-Wellington – as well as Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and most of the rest of southern Ontario – on Thursday morning. Forecasts called for temperatures to warm up enough for the precipitation to change over to rain by later in the morning, and then keep warming, topping out at 15 C.

The last time temperatures in Waterloo Region hit the 15 C mark was Feb. 28. The last time they topped it was Nov. 28, 2017, when they reached 15.3 C.

Temperatures were expected to drop back down to 0 C Thursday night, while Friday was expected to bring a high of 4 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain.

As of Wednesday, long-range forecasts were pointing toward what Environment Canada called “a much more significant freezing rain event” for the weekend.

A low-pressure system was expected to move into southern Ontario on Saturday and hang around for most of Sunday, bringing a significant amount of rain and freezing rain with it. In some areas, Environment Canada said, there could be more than 22 mm of ice accumulation – enough to down trees and cause widespread power outages.

“There is still considerable uncertainty with regards to which areas may be most affected,” the agency said Wednesday.

“Areas closer to Lake Ontario and near the Highway 401 corridor may remain just above the freezing mark much of the time, limiting the amount of icing somewhat.”

This time of year typically brings Waterloo Region daily highs around 11 C and lows around 1 C.