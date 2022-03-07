Freezing rain and slippery road conditions expected across Waterloo Region

Environment Canada is urging motorists to drive with caution after issuing a freezing rain warning in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Monday.

A low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and ice pellets throughout much of southern Ontario.

The national weather agency warns of a possible two to four millimetres of ice accretion accumulating on untreated surfaces and roadways, which could cause slippery driving conditions.

Motorists are asked to slow down and maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles.

Waterloo regional police is also asking drivers to drive according to road conditions.