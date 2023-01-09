Freezing drizzle alert extended to Waterloo region

Environment Canada has extended a freezing drizzle advisory to include Waterloo region and parts of Wellington County.

On Monday at 7:20 p.m., the weather agency said freezing drizzle is expected to occur Monday night, and might last until Tuesday morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice,” the weather alert says. “Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”