Freedom Cycle in Kitchener has closed down
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:35PM EST
An outdoor spin class at Freedom Cycle in Kitchener. (Carmen Wong - CTV Kitchener) (July 25, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A Kitchener cycling studio is the latest local business to be closing its doors.
Freedom Cycle sent an email out to customers Saturday night stating that their Duke Street location would be closing.
The business said the amount of love and support they’ve received from the community since they’ve announced their decision a few weeks ago has been incredible.
It was not stated in the email if the pandemic contributed to the closure or not.