KITCHENER -- Passengers on GO buses and some GO trains now have access to free Wi-Fi.

The new service came into effect on Monday, according to the provincial government.

The Wi-Fi is available on all GO buses and around 50 per cent of GO trains. All trains are expected to have Wi-Fi in early 2021.

"More than 80 per cent of GO customers named Wi-Fi as their most desired amenity, and our government is committed to make life easier for the people of Ontario by keeping commuters connected throughout their journey," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. "This initiative will make an important difference as it will help people work more efficiently, finish school projects or get important news and updates from family and friends."

Transit users will be able to use GO Wi-Fi Plus, which offers free Wi-Fi and other entertainment content, including TV shows, audiobooks, e-books, music and podcasts.

Customers will have access to 10 MB of data per trip, which is equivalent to a four-hour period. People with registered PRESTO accounts will have 50 MB available per trip.