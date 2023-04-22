Free trees given away in Cambridge for annual event

The City of Cambridge was looking to go green for Earth Day.

The city's second annual tree giveaway saw 400 trees picked up Saturday morning by registered residents.

The event's popularity last year sparked its return.

Organizers say that, within 12 hours or registration opening, all the trees were spoken for.

"There are trees of different sizes, different varieties, different aesthetic looks, some are flowering, some aren't, some are larger and smaller, so residents can choose the appropriate tree for their backyard," said forester technician Kristen Grittani.

Growers could choose between four different native species to complete their property.

City officials say the event will be back in the fall.