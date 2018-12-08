Featured
Free horse-drawn trolley rides through Waterloo Park
A horse-drawn trolley in Waterloo Park. (Dec. 8, 2018)
There’s a new way to take in the Wonders of Winter display in Waterloo Park.
A horse-drawn trolley will be making its way through the colourful light display every Friday and Saturday until the end of the month.
There will even be rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
All you have to do is wait at the trolley stop sign between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Park Inn snack bar by the Young Street (Lion’s Lagoon) parking lot.
Tickets aren’t required and the rides are free.