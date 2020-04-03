KITCHENER -- With many struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand River Transit says it will be offering free service to all passengers until May 31.

“We recognize that transit is a critical service for many people in our community and that there are many who are struggling financially because of this pandemic,” says Peter Zinck, Director of Transit Services in a news release.

Free bus, LRT and mobility plus services will be available to riders beginning immediately.

If you have an April monthly pass, you will automatically receive a monthly pass when free service ends.



GRT notes that transit should only be used for essential trips.

“We remain committed to providing reliable service during this difficult time for customers carrying out essential trips. At the same time, I strongly discourage riders from using transit unnecessarily. Please only travel on transit if the trip is essential,” says Zinck.

Weekday routes will also be reduced beginning on April 20 in response to reduced staffing levels and low ridership numbers.

GRT has also implemented safety measures in response to the pandemic, including passengers boarding through the rear of the bus and keeping at least two metres of distance between themselves and other riders.